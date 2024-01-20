First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

