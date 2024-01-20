Financial Contrast: Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) vs. NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NSTS Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06% Carver Bancorp -16.26% -29.89% -0.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.70 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -238.75 Carver Bancorp $31.30 million 0.32 -$4.40 million ($1.25) -1.62

NSTS Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carver Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NSTS Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Carver Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.