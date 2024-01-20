Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $205.37 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $188.44 and a one year high of $229.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.93.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

