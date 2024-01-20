Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.