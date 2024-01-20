Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($1.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTLA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after purchasing an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $968,510 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.