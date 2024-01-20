Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,966 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Copa worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at $2,159,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 455.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after purchasing an additional 227,672 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 147.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Stock Performance

CPA opened at $90.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

