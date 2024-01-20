Contrasting Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) and CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.38%. Given CNA Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CNA Financial is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 8.42% 13.76% 1.93% Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CNA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $11.88 billion 0.99 $894.00 million $3.99 10.86 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$35.81 0.34

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as standard and property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, umbrella, and excess and surplus coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

