Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 268,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 375,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.28.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.