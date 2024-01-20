Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NET. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Cloudflare Stock Up 4.4 %

NET opened at $81.36 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -133.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $1,106,068.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,143,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 897,397 shares of company stock worth $66,609,092. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 377.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 299,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Baker Chad R acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $1,716,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

