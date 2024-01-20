Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 44.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $55,094.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,407.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock valued at $181,882. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $24.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.35 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

