CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,330,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,040. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

