Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $447.79

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $447.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $430.19 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $304.67 and a 1 year high of $430.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.63.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

