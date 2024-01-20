Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Target Price at $2,550.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.
Several brokerages have commented on IHG. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
