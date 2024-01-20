Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Target Price at $2,550.00

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,550.00.

Several brokerages have commented on IHG. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.47. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

