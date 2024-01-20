Brokerages Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $40.00

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Down 1.1 %

EAT opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.