Brokerages Set Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT at $48.86

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $825,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 257.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $2,144,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 23.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Articles

