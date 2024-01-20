Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Bright Green Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Bright Green has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green

About Bright Green

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Green by 5,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24,773 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Green in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bright Green in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Bright Green in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bright Green in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.