Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 348,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Bright Green Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.52. Bright Green has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Green
About Bright Green
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
Read More
