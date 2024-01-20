BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after buying an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,597,000 after buying an additional 48,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,434,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,377,000 after purchasing an additional 306,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,294,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,211 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

