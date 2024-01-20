Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 261 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

