Balaji Gandhi Sells 932 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 932 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $22,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after buying an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,205,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

