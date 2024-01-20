B. Riley Weighs in on Matthews International Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Matthews International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Matthews International had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $4,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Matthews International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Matthews International by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 76.80%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

