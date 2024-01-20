Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $151.06 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

