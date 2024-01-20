Assetmark Inc. Buys 463 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 194,145 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Insmed by 690.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of INSM opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 2,373 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $68,247.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,828.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,001 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,751 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

