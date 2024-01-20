Assetmark Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.27.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

