Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 172,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $116.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $120.99.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

