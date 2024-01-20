Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Sells $149,320.35 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).
