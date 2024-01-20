Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Sells $149,320.35 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $149,320.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.