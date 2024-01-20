Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CAO Sells $57,723.84 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James George Chopas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, James George Chopas sold 132 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,077.28.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

