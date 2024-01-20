Analysts Set MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target at $56.35

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

