Analysts Set Expectations for Caribou Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRBU. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Caribou Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.49.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 273.19% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

