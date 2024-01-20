Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gossamer Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 214.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686,213 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.