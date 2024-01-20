Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 43,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 115,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 2,132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 299,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after buying an additional 285,814 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $92.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

