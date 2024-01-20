Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,518,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,978 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $332,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,822,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,613,557,000 after purchasing an additional 390,118 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $147.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.99.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

