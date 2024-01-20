Allworth Financial LP Sells 10,412 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.90.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

