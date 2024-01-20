Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,231 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

