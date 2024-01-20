Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average of $181.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

