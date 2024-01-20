Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 31,549 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.66% of Hawkins worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hawkins by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 17.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HWKN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.6 %

HWKN opened at $65.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.24 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

