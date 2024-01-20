Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,629 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after purchasing an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,774 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 583,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,168.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 428,593 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

