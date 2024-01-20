Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.26% of ESCO Technologies worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $102.16 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile



ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

