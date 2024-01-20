Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires £15,513.74 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Neeta Patel purchased 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,513.74 ($19,740.09).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Neeta Patel acquired 175 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £495.25 ($630.17).

On Friday, November 10th, Neeta Patel purchased 184 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £493.12 ($627.46).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

LON ATT opened at GBX 312 ($3.97) on Friday. Allianz Technology Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($4.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 557.14 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 291.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.22.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

