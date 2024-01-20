Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

ASO opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

