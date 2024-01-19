Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $141.82 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $267.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.