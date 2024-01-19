WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 499 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

Get WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.