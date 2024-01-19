Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading 10% Higher

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 14,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 68,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Willow Biosciences Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

