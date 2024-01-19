Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Shares Down 6%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 4,409,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,837,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.06.
Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 70.70% and a negative net margin of 50.99%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Velo3D by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Velo3D by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 816,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Velo3D by 679.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 22.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 114,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
