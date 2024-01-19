United Community Banks’ (UCBI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial upped their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $28.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $75,829,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.