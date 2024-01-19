Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.07.
Several research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour
Under Armour Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.