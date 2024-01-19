Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour Stock Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

