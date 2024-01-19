UBS Group Analysts Give Stelco (TSE:STLC) a C$51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.25.

Get Stelco alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STLC

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco Dividend Announcement

TSE STLC opened at C$44.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$32.93 and a 1 year high of C$60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.