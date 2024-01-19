Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given “Neutral” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustmark

Trustmark Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $26.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.27 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 58.97%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.