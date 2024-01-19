Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

USB stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

