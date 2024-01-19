Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 264,866 Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.73% of MeridianLink worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MeridianLink by 610.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 196.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLNK shares. UBS Group started coverage on MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

MeridianLink Price Performance

MLNK stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,057.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,110.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 4,388 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $99,783.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,094 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,057.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,966 shares of company stock valued at $658,352 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

