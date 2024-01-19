Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

EXR stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $170.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.37.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

